Redskins fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry

In this photo taken June 1, 2016, Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry listens to a question during a media availability at the team's NFL football training facility at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. More than just struggling against the run and pass, Washington was worst in the league in third-down defense and among the worst teams in the red zone. Whether thatâs scheme or personnel is a matter of debate but most likely a combination of the two. Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and other members of the coaching staff.

The team on Thursday announced the firings of Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he thought ultimately it would be his call about which members of his staff were retained.

Barry spent the past two seasons as the Redskins' defensive coordinator, and they ranked 28th in the NFL in each of them. Washington allowed 377.9 yards a game this past season en route to going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs.

The Redskins had the worst third-down defense in the league and were 24th against the run and 25th against the pass.

