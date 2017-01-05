Eastern New Mexico names offensive coordinator as head coach

PORTALES, N.M. -- Eastern New Mexico has promoted its offensive coordinator to be its next head football coach.

Athletic Director Greg Waggoner told KENM-FM on Thursday (https://goo.gl/gqSDtL) the school has signed a one-year contract with Kelley Lee. Terms were not disclosed.

Lee replaces Josh Lynn who was hired this week as the new head football coach at Nebraska-Kearney.

Eastern New Mexico had four straight winning seasons under Lynn. This past season the Greyhounds were 7-5 and led the Lone Star Conference in total offense.

Waggoner didn't say if the football coaching staff was returning under Lee.

Lee joined the Eastern New Mexico coaching staff in 2012. He also served at the offensive coordinator/assistant head coach at Midland College in 2008.