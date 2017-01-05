Breaking News Bar
 
Capped off: Blue Jackets' streak snapped at 16 in Washington

    Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) tangles with Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) tangles with Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner, left, and Jay Beagle (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, fights for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal with Justin Williams (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) and defenseman Jack Johnson (7) battle for the puck against Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik, left, celebrates his goal with Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

    Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner (27) fights for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Columbus delivered a clunker in its try for a historic win.

The Blue Jackets lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, ending their winning streak at 16 games, one shy of the NHL record.

Columbus lost for the first time since Nov. 26, ending a captivating run for coach John Tortorella's team that fell short of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 consecutive wins.

The Capitals kept the Blue Jackets' league-leading power play off the board in five chances, and Daniel Winnik, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Williams scored to chase goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky had been rock solid during the streak but stopped just 18 of 23 shots Thursday.

A game after being pulled himself, Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby made 29 saves, giving Columbus just its second shutout defeat this season.

The Capitals moved within five points of the Blue Jackets for the top spot in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

