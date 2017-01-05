Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/5/2017 8:56 PM

Maroon hat trick leads Oilers to 4-3 win over Bruins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.

    Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.
    Associated Press

  • Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Oscar Klefbom (77) as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) skates away in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.

    Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Oscar Klefbom (77) as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) skates away in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.
    Associated Press

  • Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.

    Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston.
    Associated Press

 
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Patrick Maroon had a hat trick and also squared off in a fight with 6-foot-9 Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night.

Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers. He took a 4-2 lead into the final four minutes before David Krejci scored on a rebound of Patrice Bergeron's shot in the last two seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

But Talbot killed off the rest of the power play with the Oilers one man down. He then blanked Boston for another minute with goalie Tuukka Rask pulled for an extra skater.

Bergeron and Colin Miller also scored for the Bruins, and Rask stopped 21 shots.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account