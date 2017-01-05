Maroon hat trick leads Oilers to 4-3 win over Bruins

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) celebrates his goal with teammates Connor McDavid (97), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Oscar Klefbom (77) as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) skates away in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Patrick Maroon had a hat trick and also squared off in a fight with 6-foot-9 Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night.

Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers. He took a 4-2 lead into the final four minutes before David Krejci scored on a rebound of Patrice Bergeron's shot in the last two seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

But Talbot killed off the rest of the power play with the Oilers one man down. He then blanked Boston for another minute with goalie Tuukka Rask pulled for an extra skater.

Bergeron and Colin Miller also scored for the Bruins, and Rask stopped 21 shots.