Huntley grad Egezke making an impact at Belmont

Former Huntley standout Amanze Egezeke, right, is making an immediate impact at Division I Belmont University. Photo courtesy of Belmont University Athletics/Sam Simpkins

Former Huntley boys basketball standout Amanze Egezeke is making an immediate impact at the collegiate level.

Egezeke is now a 6-foot-8 freshman forward on the Belmont University men's basketball team in Nashville, Tenn.

Through midweek, Egekeze was averaging 10.5 points per game (third on the team) and 5.7 rebounds per contest (third on the team).

In 11 games (10 starts), Egekeze was shooting .519 from the field and .381 from the 3-point line (16-for-42), as well as .720 from the free-throw line (18-for-25).

In recent action, Egekeze had 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting and pulled in 7 rebounds in an 82-77 win over Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn.

Egekeze also had 14 points (4-for-9 on three-pointers) and 4 rebounds in an 88-61 home win against Cleveland State. He posted 14 points and 14 rebounds in a 62-56 win over UW-Milwaukee.

Belmont was off to a 7-4 start through its first 11 games.

Frazier at St. Louis: Batavia graduate Hannah Frazier has played in 7 games this season for the St. Louis University women's basketball team. In those games, Frazier, a 6-2 freshman forward, made 2 field goals, including one 3-pointer and also had 3 rebounds. St. Louis was 12-3 overall and 2-0 in conference games through midweek.

Ali Andrews at Illinois: Huntley product Ali Andrews is now a 6-2 freshman forward on the University of Illinois women's basketball team. Andrews, through Wednesday, saw action in all 15 of the Fighting Illini's games (5 starts). In an average of 18 minutes of play, she was shooting .296 from the 3-point line and a solid .879 from the free-throw line (29-for-33). She was averaging 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game to go with 7 assists, 7 blocks and 6 steals.

Illinois was 6-9 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten Conference play through its first 15 games.

Sam Andrews at Truman State: Ali Andrews' sister, Sam Andrews, is a 5-11 junior forward on the Truman State University women's basketball team. Through midweek, Andrews had played in 9 games and was averaging 3.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, while shooting .769 from the free-throw line (10-for-13).

In a game against Central Christian out of Missouri, Andrews had 10 points (5-for-8 shooting) and 2 rebounds. She also had 8 points and 2 rebounds in the team's New Year's Eve game against Iowa Wesleyan.

Orange at Augustana: Jacobs graduate Chrishawn Orange is a 6-2 sophomore guard on the Augustana College men's basketball team. Orange has been a key contributor thus far to a Vikings squad that was 10-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play through midweek.

In 13 games (all starts), Orange was averaging 11.6 points per game (third on the team) and 2.6 rebounds per contest. He also had 27 assists against only 20 turnovers and 13 steals. He was shooting .454 from the field, .385 from the 3-point line (10-for-26) and .768 from the free-throw line (43-for-56).

In recent action, Orange exploded for 25 points to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists in a game against Carthage. Against UW-LaCrosse, he had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and also had 11 points to go with 2 rebounds and 5 assists in a game against Central Iowa. He contributed 8 points and 2 rebounds against UW-Stevens Point and also had 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists against North Central.

McGlone at Winona State: Streamwood graduate Hannah McGlone continues to be a key contributor to the Winona State women's basketball team.

During a recent 3-game winning streak, McGlone had 14 points and 13 rebounds (5 offensive) in a 76-66 win over Bemidji State. She also had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals in an 80-56 victory over Minnesota-Crookston. McGlone shot 4-for-8 from the field in that game.

In a 68-58 victory over Upper Iowa, McGlone had 11 points and 10 rebounds and shot 5-for-8 from the field.

Through midweek, McGlone was averaging 9.3 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds while shooting an impressive .612 from the field (60-for-98). McGlone also had 21 assists and 13 steals.

