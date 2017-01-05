Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/5/2017 7:26 AM

Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 9 in government-held town

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIRUT -- Syrian state media say nine people have been killed in a car bombing in a coastal, government-held town - the first such explosion since a new cease-fire last week.

The bombing took place in Jableh in Latakia province, a government stronghold. The area is the heartland of Syria's Alawites, a Shiite offshoot to which President Bashar Assad's family also belongs.

First videos from the scene show several destroyed shop fronts and cars.

Jableh has been the target of similar attacks in the past. In May, a string of blasts hit first a crowded bus station, then outside a hospital that was receiving the wounded. About 120 people died in that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday's bombing. IS and other militants are not part of a broad truce that the government and the opposition agreed on last week.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account