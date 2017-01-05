2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead

In this image taken from AP video, emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in a shootout with police that ensured. (AP) Associated Press

IZMIR, Turkey -- A senior official says two attackers exploded a car bomb at a police checkpoint near a courthouse in the western city of Izmir, before escaping and shooting at police.

Izmir Gov. Erol Ayyildiz said Thursday one of the policemen and a court employee were killed in the attack, while the two assailants were killed by police.

He did not refer to earlier reports that a third attacker was on the run.

Ayyildiz said preliminary signs indicated that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was behind the attack. He said police seized an automatic rifle, a rocket launcher and eight hand grenades.

At least five other people were wounded in the attack.

Ayyildiz said police at the checkpoint had foiled a possible more serious attack at the courthouse.