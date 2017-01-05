Breaking News Bar
 
2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead

  • Emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in a shootout with police that ensured. (AP)

    Associated Press

  • Cars burn after a car bomb explosion in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded several people, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in an ensuing shootout with police. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

  • In this image taken from AP video, emergency services stand at the scene of an explosion, in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a local official said. Two of the suspected attackers were killed in a shootout with police that ensured. (AP)

IZMIR, Turkey -- A senior official says two attackers exploded a car bomb at a police checkpoint near a courthouse in the western city of Izmir, before escaping and shooting at police.

Izmir Gov. Erol Ayyildiz said Thursday one of the policemen and a court employee were killed in the attack, while the two assailants were killed by police.

He did not refer to earlier reports that a third attacker was on the run.

Ayyildiz said preliminary signs indicated that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was behind the attack. He said police seized an automatic rifle, a rocket launcher and eight hand grenades.

At least five other people were wounded in the attack.

Ayyildiz said police at the checkpoint had foiled a possible more serious attack at the courthouse.

