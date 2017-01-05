Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
Fertility clinic drops defamation clause after complaint

Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. -- A complaint from a New Jersey woman has led a fertility clinic to remove a clause from its contract that punishes customers for writing critical reviews.

Nadiya Oliver says Fertility Bridges, a clinic based in California and Illinois, threatened her with legal action after she wrote on her blog about a poor experience with the company. The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs opened an investigation after Oliver filed a Better Business Bureau complaint in 2015.

On Wednesday, New Jersey's Division of Consumer Affairs announced Fertility Bridges would remove the clause in its contract that threatens customers with a $10,000 fine if they write critical online reviews.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2j8rO36 ) reports the company will also pay a $1,500 fine. It says a company attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

