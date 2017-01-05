Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/5/2017 10:33 PM

Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean court has sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison after the company's disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people.

Seoul Central District Court ruled Friday that Shin Hyun-woo, Oxy chief from 1991-2005, was guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children. Seven years is the maximum prison term the court could issue.

The court said the disaster could have been prevented if Shin and others in the company, a subsidiary of British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, had tried to ensure the chemicals' safety.

Executives at Lotte Mart, Homeplus and other retailers were also found guilty of selling the toxic product.

The fatal disinfectant, sold for about a decade until late 2011, reportedly killed more than a thousand people.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account