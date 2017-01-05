Dawn Patrol: Police seek 4 in Schaumburg, Elk Grove robberies

Authorities say these three people were among four who robbed a Schaumburg gas station early Sunday morning. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Police seek 4 in Schaumburg, Elk Grove robberies

Four people who robbed a Schaumburg gas station clerk Sunday might be responsible for a similar theft in Elk Grove Village, police said in a news release sent Wednesday. Full story

Torture of Crystal Lake man posted on social media

Chicago police are questioning four black people suspected of torturing a white mentally disabled man on videotape while someone yelled expletives about President-elect Donald Trump and white people, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday. In a news release late Wednesday, Streamwood police identified the victim as 18-year-old Austin Hillbourn of Crystal Lake. Hillbourn's parents had reported him missing Monday night. Full story

Body camera debate continues for DuPage

Some county officials say they hope to reopen talks about buying body cameras for DuPage sheriff's deputies in the wake of Sunday's officer-involved fatal shooting of a 17-year-old near Villa Park. Full story

Aurora police want help identifying suspect in Fox Valley Mall theft

Aurora police are asking for help identifying a man they believe stole more than $800 of merchandise from a store at Fox Valley Mall. Full story

Decision on dismissing charges in Allendale death pushed back to February

A Lake County judge has delayed a decision whether to dismiss charges against a Wisconsin man accused of lying to authorities when he was being questioned about the death of a Chicago teen at a Lake Villa facility for children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral disabilities. Full story

Driver's license office open in Lake Zurich

An Illinois driver's services facility began a new era Wednesday in a southern Lake County mall. After a roughly 30-year run in Libertyville, the facility relocated to Deerpath Commons on Rand Road in Lake Zurich. Full story.

Stratford Square Macy's to close

Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it will close 68 stores by the end of this year, including the one at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 9 degrees this morning, with wind chills below zero. Highs this afternoon around 16, with lows tonight in the single digits. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension is scheduled to reduce Prospect Avenue to one lane in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road in Itasca. Full story.

The Bulls' Jimmy Butler drives against the Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson in the second half of Wednesday's game in Cleveland. The Bulls won 106-94. - Associated Press

Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic led a comeback in the second quarter, then Jimmy Butler finished it off in the fourth and the Bulls beat Cleveland 106-94 at Quicken Loans Arena. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Hossa likely to return to lineup tonight

Between what seemed to be an endless series of 3-on-2 drills during Blackhawks practice Wednesday, Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews often found themselves hunched over and gasping for air. For Hossa, who will likely return to the lineup Thursday after missing five games with an upper-body injury, it was good to feel the burn. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.