Waukegan teen ordered held on $3 million bail

hello

A Waukegan man is held in Lake County jail on $3 million bail after being charged with killing a 17-year-old boy during an argument in November.

Willie C. Jackson, 18, of the 400 block of 10th Street in Waukegan, was ordered held after his bond appearance Thursday in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland.

Jackson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the slaying of Dayviontay T. Jackson of Waukegan.

Dayviontay Jackson was found shot about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the common area of a multi-unit residence in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue after an argument escalated, police said. He was found lying at the base of a staircase and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Waukegan police issued an arrest warrant for Willie Jackson on Nov. 14.

Waukegan Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said he did not have any information regarding Willie Jackson's arrest in Tennessee except that authorities took him into custody and contacted Waukegan.

Willie Jackson's next court date is unknown.