Maine Township District 207 hosting FAFSA workshop

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is hosting an informational workshop for students and parents from Maine Township High School District 207 to learn about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Workshop attendees should bring the required information for both the parents and the students. This information includes Social Security numbers, records of income such as tax returns, information about assets such as savings accounts, stock options, investment real estate and other assets, as well as driver's license numbers and the month and year of marriages, separations and divorces.

The workshop is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Maine South High School, 1111 S. Dee Road in Park Ridge.