Cubs World Series Trophy to stop in Schaumburg Monday night

The Cubs World Series Trophy tour will stop in Schaumburg on Monday night, when fans can see and take photos with it at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2016

The Cubs' World Series trophy's long offseason tour of the Chicago area will be stopping at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Monday night.

Fans will have the opportunity to see and get photos with the trophy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Lecture Hall on the main level of the building, 201 Schaumburg Court.

The tour, which is presented by State Farm, will take the team's first World Series trophy all around the Midwest. The trophy was created in 1967. Before then, World Series winners did not receive a trophy.

It takes Tiffany & Co. master artisans more than three months and more than 200 troy ounces of sterling silver to create the trophy, which is 24 inches tall -- not including the base -- and 11 inches across. It weighs about 30 pounds.

For more information on the trophy tour check cubs.com/trophytour.