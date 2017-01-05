Mount Prospect teen admits to firing weapon

A Mount Prospect teen who prosecutors say fired an AR-15 rifle into the ground Nov. 3 to celebrate the Chicago Cubs' world championship pleaded guilty to an amended charge, court records show.

Zachary Reed, 19, also pleaded guilty to firing a weapon into the ground on July 3, an incident a neighbor recorded on video and subsequently turned over to police, prosecutors said.

In exchange for pleading guilty to two misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, Reed was sentenced to court supervision and ordered to pay $424 in fines.