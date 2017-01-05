Carpentersville OKs plans for multi-tenant building

hello

Plans for a new multi-tenant retail development that's expected to include a drive-through coffee shop have been given the green light by Carpentersville officials.

The 10,000-square-foot building, containing five tenant spaces, would be built along Route 25 on vacant land between the existing AutoZone and Walgreens, Senior Planner John Svalenka said. The property is directly in front of the new Wal-Mart Supercenter that opened last summer -- a project officials say has since sparked business interest on the east side of the village.

"Obviously because of that new development, there's (more) interest in developing properties in the area," Svalenka said.

The village board this week OK'd plans for the new building, as well as a special use permit to include a drive-through along one side of the structure.

Owners of the Meadowdale Shopping Center, who also own the vacant property, have been in negotiations with businesses interested in occupying the new building, he said. Though the names of the potential tenants are not being revealed, economic development director Pat Burke said earlier the space with a drive-through would contain a coffee shop.

With a Wal-Mart nearby, Trustee Pat Schultz said the village has a unique opportunity to market and revitalize the village's east side, which has been lacking development the last few decades. Citing proximity to Interstate 90 and routes 72 and 62, she said the Route 25 corridor is convenient and accessible for travelers commuting to and from work.

"We are right there in that hub for those main arteries," she said. "It's really great to see movement on the east side."