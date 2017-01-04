Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. During an appearance on Fox News Jan. 3, 2017, former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann slammed the 49ers' decision to give Kaepernick an award for being an âinspirational and courageousâ player. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann isn't happy with the San Francisco 49ers' decision to give Colin Kaepernick an award for "inspirational and courageous" player.

Kaepernick sparked a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem before games as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick received the Len Eshmont Award last week. The prize is described as the team's most prestigious honor; its recipient is decided by players.

Theismann noted the team's 2-14 record during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday and questioned what Kaepernick has inspired. He said, "Everybody has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace."

Theismann called on the NFL to adopt a policy requiring players to stand for the anthem.