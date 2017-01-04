Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/4/2017 8:40 AM

Joe Theismann slams 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick award

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. During an appearance on Fox News Jan. 3, 2017, former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann slammed the 49ers' decision to give Kaepernick an award for being an âinspirational and courageousâ player.

    FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. During an appearance on Fox News Jan. 3, 2017, former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann slammed the 49ers' decision to give Kaepernick an award for being an âinspirational and courageousâ player.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann isn't happy with the San Francisco 49ers' decision to give Colin Kaepernick an award for "inspirational and courageous" player.

Kaepernick sparked a national debate by kneeling during the national anthem before games as a way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick received the Len Eshmont Award last week. The prize is described as the team's most prestigious honor; its recipient is decided by players.

Theismann noted the team's 2-14 record during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday and questioned what Kaepernick has inspired. He said, "Everybody has the right to express their opinion, but not in the workplace."

Theismann called on the NFL to adopt a policy requiring players to stand for the anthem.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account