QB Tannehill not taking part in Miami Dolphins' practice

hello

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) looks out on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 35-14. Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn't taking part in the Miami Dolphins' practice Wednesday, making it unlikely he'll return from a left knee injury for the team's playoff game Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Tannehill has missed the past three games. Ten-year veteran Matt Moore, who is 2-1 as Tannehill's replacement, is expected to make his first career postseason start.

Tannehill threw on the side last week, and the Dolphins hoped he could return to practice this week. But coach Adam Gase has said he won't do anything that jeopardizes Tannehill's long-term health.

Miami's first practice of the week was Wednesday afternoon.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine