updated: 1/4/2017 1:19 PM

Bears chairman says he has faith in Fox, GM after 3-13 year

  • Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace, right, and coach John Fox talk to reporters during an end of season NFL football news conference Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill.

  • Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace talks to reporters during an end of season NFL football news conference Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill.

  • Chicago Bears coach John Fox, left, listens to general manager Ryan Pace during an end of season NFL football news conference Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill.

  • Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey talks to reporters after an end of season NFL football news conference with coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill.

  • Chicago Bears coach John Fox listens to a question during an end of season NFL football news conference Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill.

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The chairman of the Chicago Bears insists he still has faith in coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, even after the team's worst season in several decades.

Chairman George McCaskey said Wednesday he is "pleased" with the job Pace has done the past two years. McCaskey praised the "steady hand" presented by Fox and Pace.

The Bears went 3-13, matching their lowest win total in a non-strike season since the 1973 team went 3-11. They also tied the franchise record for losses set in 1969 and finished last in the NFC North for the third straight year.

Pace said no decision has been made about quarterback Jay Cutler's future. Fox, meanwhile, indicated defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be back.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

