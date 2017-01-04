Breaking News Bar
 
Clemson DE Wilkins has apologized for groping Buckeye player

  • Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) greets fans after Clemson defeated Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. Clemson advanced to the BCS championship game Jan. 9 against Alabama.

By PETE IACOBELLI
Associated Press
 
 

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins has apologized for groping receiver Curtis Samuel during the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

Wilkins said Wednesday he had talked with Samuel after the game and that everything was all right between them. Wilkins, a sophomore defensive end, was seen on video grabbing Samuel's rear and reaching his hand between the receiver's legs while Samuel was on the ground after teammates had tackled him in the Tigers' 31-0 victory.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he spoke with Wilkins after the incident and was satisfied with the apology.

Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware said too much is being made of Wilkins' actions and that such things have always been a part of football.

Clemson faces Alabama for the national championship Monday night.

