updated: 1/4/2017 5:59 PM

Ellis calls 29 into camp, players still under terms of CBA

By Associated Press
U.S. women's national team coach Jill Ellis announced a roster of 29 players for the team's first training camp of the new year.

The players will train under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer that ran through Dec. 31. The players parted ways last week with attorney Rich Nichols, who represented the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new contract.

The camp will run from Jan. 13-23 at the team's training center in Carson, California.

The roster includes six players who have not played in a game with the national team: goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Adrianna Franch and midfielders Kristen Edmonds, Christina Gibbons, Rose Lavelle and Taylor Smith.

Also included on the roster is forward Amy Rodriguez, a member of the 2015 World Cup team who took last year off for the birth of her second child.

