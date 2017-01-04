Breaking News Bar
 
Greitens remains opposed to funding St. Louis soccer stadium

Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- After meeting with investors in a proposed St. Louis soccer stadium, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens still opposes spending state money for the project.

Senior adviser Austin Chambers said Greitens met Wednesday in Jefferson City with members of the group SC STL.

The group is seeking to build a $200 million soccer stadium downtown in hopes of attracting a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The group wanted $40 million in state tax credits to help fund the project.

Greitens previously said using state money for the stadium would amount to "welfare for millionaires."

After an "open, frank and constructive exchange," Austin says Greitens remains unconvinced.

The Republican takes office Monday.

