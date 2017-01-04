Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/4/2017 6:39 PM

Saban: Sarkisian knows the offense "inside and out"

  • Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian works with his players during football practice, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Seen in picture are Alabama quarterback David Cornwell (12) and Alabama quarterback Cooper Bateman (18). (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) paces during his first practice under Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, left, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, looks on as offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin calls a play on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Arlington, Texas. Saban is taking a real gamble, even more than the onside kick he called in last year's national championship game, by switching up offensive coordinators a week before this year's title game.

    Associated Press

 
By JOHN ZENOR
Associated Press
 
 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban says new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian knows the offense "inside and out."

Saban said Wednesday that Sarkisian has worked on the game plans each week since arriving after the season opener and knows the players well. He announced Monday that outgoing offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin wouldn't be with the team in the national championship game next week against Clemson.

Kiffin left a week earlier than expected to begin his new job as Florida Atlantic's head coach.

Saban cited the offense's 25 negative plays in the Peach Bowl against Washington and said the Crimson Tide played with poor execution and fundamentals.

Saban says he doesn't want to change the offensive philosophy but has other players he wants to get involved in the offense.

