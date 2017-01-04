Breaking News Bar
 
Williams, 2 others leaving South Carolina

Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Junior running back David Williams is among three South Carolina players leaving the program.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the departures Wednesday.

Along with Williams, receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser have chosen to give up their senior seasons at South Carolina.

Williams was a 6-foot-1 tailback from Philadelphia who played in 30 games the previous three seasons, making six starts. He gained 744 yards and five touchdowns in his South Carolina career. Williams was the team's third leading rusher this season behind a pair of freshmen in Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner.

Muschamp said Smith graduated in December while Sasser and Williams are scheduled to graduate in May. He thanked the three for their contributions to the program

