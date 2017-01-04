Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/4/2017 2:58 PM

Obama says military must maintain confidence of Americans

  • Defense Secretary Ash Carter pins the Department of Defense for Distinguished Public Service on President Barack Obama during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for the president, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.

  • President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Ash Carter, watches the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform a "Troops In Review," during an Armed Forces Full Honor Farewell Review for the president, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.

  • President Barack Obama pauses while meeting to Combatant Commanders and Joint Chiefs of Staff, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.

By JOSH LEDERMAN and VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama says the greatest task for the U.S. Armed Forces is maintaining the "confidence of the American people."

Obama addressed a group of servicemen and women Wednesday at the Armed Forces Full Honor Review farewell ceremony in Virginia.

He says maintaining that confidence is not only the responsibility of those in uniform but also of those who lead.

Obama says the U.S. should "never hesitate to act to defend the nation," but cautions against rushing into war because it ultimately risks the lives of those who serve.

Prior to his remarks, Defense Secretary Ash Carter presented Obama with the Medal of Distinguished Public Service as a token of appreciation for his service as commander in chief.

