Bluefin tuna goes for $632,000 in 1st Tsukiji auction of '17

TOKYO -- A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last auction at the current site of Tokyo's Tsukiji market.

The winning bid Thursday for the prized but imperiled species was the second highest ever after a record 155.4 million yen bid in 2013.

Kiyomura Corp. owner Kiyoshi Kimura posed after the predawn New Year auction with the gleaming, man-sized fish, which was caught off the coast of northern Japan's Aomori prefecture. He often wins the annual auction.

Last year's New Year auction was supposed to be the last at Tsukiji's current location. The shift to a new facility on Tokyo Bay was delayed due to soil contamination at the former gas plant site.

