updated: 1/4/2017 10:15 AM

Bartlett police chief retires from job he loved

  Bartlett Police Chief Kent Williams, accompanied by his wife Andrea, delivers an emotional farewell to elected and appointed officials of the village on the evening of his retirement Tuesday.

    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Bartlett Police Chief Kent Williams retired Tuesday night in an emotional farewell to his fellow village officials, both elected and appointed.

"This town is special. The people in this room are special," said Williams, whose retirement was effective immediately. "This town expects the best and demands the best."

Williams became chief in 2011, but spent his entire 31-year law enforcement career with the Bartlett Police Department.

In retirement, he will continue work with his consulting firm, Breach Point Consulting, which focuses on the well-being of police officers.

With wife Andrea by his side, Williams spoke of the balance a police officer must maintain in his or her life through family and faith. That mental balance is especially necessary for police officers, who regularly interact with both the best and worst examples of human behavior, he said.

It's enough to make some police officers start counting the years to retirement early in their careers, but was never the case for him, Williams said.

"I never came to work. This has been my passion and my purpose," he said. "God bless Bartlett."

He had particular praise for Valerie Salmons, Bartlett's village administrator for the past 35 years, who also is retiring at the end of the month.

Williams is being succeeded by former Deputy Chief Patrick Ullrich, who was sworn in as chief Wednesday morning.

Village Trustee T.L. Arends said one of the assurances Bartlett residents have long had is the protection of one of the best police departments around and thanked Williams for his role in that.

