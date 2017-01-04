Breaking News Bar
 
Bartlett signs 3-year contract with public works union

Daily Herald report

Bartlett village board members on Tuesday approved a new three-year union contract with their public works employees retroactive to last spring.

The contract with International Operating Engineers Local 150 is effective from May 1, 2016 through April 30, 2019.

Employees will immediately receive a 2 percent salary increase retroactive to the first day of the contract. This will be followed by a 2.5 percent raise on May 1, 2017; a 2 percent raise on May 1, 2018; and a 1 percent raise on Nov. 1, 2018.

