Elgin man charged with 6th DUI after hitting parked car

Jesus Pacheco faces at least six years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI. It is the sixth time he's been charged with DUI.

A 55-year-old Elgin man had a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a parked car on the city's east side, resulting in his sixth DUI arrest, according to police and court records.

Jesus Pacheco, of the 200 block of Dexter Avenue, faces charges of aggravated DUI, no insurance, failure to reduce speed, transportation of open alcohol, and no valid driver's license after the crash at 6:21 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South Gifford Street, according to Kane County court records.

If convicted of the most severe felony charge, Pacheco faces between six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

According to an officer's report and court records, Pacheco was driving a 2002 Subaru when he struck the car. Pacheco admitted to drinking six beers before driving, reeked of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, according to the report.

The report said Pacheco's blood alcohol content was .229 percent, nearly three times the legal threshold of .08.

Information on all Pacheco's previous five DUI arrests was not immediately available, but he was sentenced to 364 days in jail in October 2000 by Kane County Judge James Hallock after a conviction for an April 1998 DUI, records show.

Pacheco is being held at the Kane County jail on $200,000 bail, meaning he must post $20,000 to be released while the charges are pending.

He is next due in court Jan. 19.