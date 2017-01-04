Breaking News Bar
 
Batavia referendum request now in the right hands

A petition seeking a referendum on whether Batavia should cease having home-rule authority was supposed to be filed with the city clerk, not the Kane County clerk.

But because the petitioners did that initially, the petition stands.

Resident Carl Dinwiddie filed the petition with the interim deputy city clerk shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the last day to file it. But about a half-hour later, the clerk, who had sought advice from the Kane County clerk's office, called Dinwiddie to tell him he needed to file it with the county clerk.

Dinwiddie did so.

But on Wednesday morning, the city clerk consulted with a representative of the state election board, who told her the petition should in fact be filed with the city.

The deputy clerk, who is also a utility billing customer-service representative, was appointed temporarily as clerk last summer, when the elected clerk moved out of state.

Nobody is running for clerk April 4.

The question may become moot if somebody objects to the petition and it is deemed invalid. The petition-passers collected 381 signatures, but state law indicates at least 1,100 are necessary to conduct a referendum.

