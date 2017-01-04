Police say torture of disabled man was posted on social media

Chicago police are questioning four black people suspected of torturing a white mentally disabled man on videotape while someone yelled expletives about President-elect Donald Trump and white people, a police spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

"The video is reprehensible," said Anthony Guglielmi, the police spokesman.

The victim lives in Crystal Lake, Guglielmi said.

Detectives think the young man, who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, met some acquaintances in Streamwood and they drove him to Chicago in a stolen vehicle, Guglielmi said.

