Police seek 4 in Schaumburg, Elk Grove robberies

Authorities think this woman was an accomplice in a Schaumburg gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Authorities say these three people were among four who robbed a Schaumburg gas station early Sunday morning. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Four people who attacked a Schaumburg gas station clerk during a robbery Sunday might be responsible for a similar theft in Elk Grove Village, police said in a news release sent Wednesday.

At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, four people entered the Mobil station at 780 E. Schaumburg Road. The robbers were described as one woman and three men, all Hispanic and between 18 and 25 years old, according to the news release.

The three men attacked the clerk from behind when the cash register opened to make change for the woman's purchase, police said. They then wrestled the clerk to the ground and stole an unknown amount of money from the register and the employee's cellphone, according to the release.

Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village police are working together on the case, which resembles a recent robbery in the latter village, according to the news release. Anyone with information should call Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3586.

