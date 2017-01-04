Breaking News Bar
 
Music
Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for "Closer" with Halsey.

iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday. It was also announced that Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held March 5 in Los Angeles and televised on TBS, TNT and truTV, as well as simulcast on iHeartMedia stations.

This year's show has been expanded to more than 30 categories. Other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

