Music notes: Have a blast with the Belvederes

hello

The Belvederes boys

To anyone familiar with the work of The Belvederes, it should be no surprise that this modern-day rock band was inspired by the soundtrack for Tom Hanks' 1996 film "That Thing You Do!" The original songs from this talented Northwest suburban garage-rock quartet -- inspired by that movie and bands of the era -- incorporate some pop, a little funk and a whole lot of fun. And when lead singer John Ford steps up to the mic, it's all soulful, feel-good rock 'n' roll. Start the new year with music and dancing Saturday, Jan. 7, when The Belvederes are joined by Jack Swain's Big O, a tribute to Roy Orbison, at FitzGerald's in Berwyn. FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

English invasion

American English, one of the best Beatles tribute bands, visits Crystal Lake's Raue Center for the Arts for a performance Saturday, Jan. 7. Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $20. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Tomorrow Never Knows fest

Tomorrow Never Knows tosses five nights of music and comedy into venues throughout Chicago, chasing away the chill with local indie artists, national performers and up-and-coming comedians such as Michelle Wolf and Beth Stelling. Catch some of this year's local flavor with Ezra Furman's headlining set at Lincoln Hall Thursday, Jan. 12; Into It. Over It. taking the spotlight at Metro Friday, Jan. 13; Negative Scanner playing Schubas Saturday, Jan. 14; and Sons of the Silent Age's tribute to David Bowie at Metro Sunday, Jan. 15. While the fest doesn't start in earnest until Wednesday, Jan. 11, the festivities ramp up from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, with the TNK Pass Pick-Up Party, featuring a DJ set by Chicago's RapperChicks, food, beverages and giveaways at the Chicago Athletic Association, 12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tomorrow Never Knows runs from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago; Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago; The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., Chicago; Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago; Smart Bar, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. Five-day pass is $100; individual shows are $12-$20. See tnkfest.com for full schedules and ticket info.

Concert highlights

Sean McKeough Memorial Benefit featuring Naked Raygun and Deals Gone Bad: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

The Disappointments, Brian Fraze, Austin Fillmore, Simpleton & Cityfolk: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Joe's on Weed, 940 W. Weed St., Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 337-3486 or joesbar.com.

Kofi Baker's Cream Experience: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Terrapin Flyer: Noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Real Friends & Knuckle Puck holiday show with Mat Kerekes, Homesafe, Sleep On It, Belmont, Caving: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $28. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.