Super sketch-y: Chicago Sketch Comedy Fest brings back the laughs

Mount Prospect resident Mike Capra has always been an entertainer.

He caught the stage bug in elementary school. Since then, he's primarily been acting and writing. Now, for the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, he'll try his hand at directing a show.

The 16th annual event runs Thursday, Jan. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Chicago's Stage 773. Featuring a record-breaking number of show submissions this year, SketchFest continues to be among the nation's largest and most highly anticipated events of its kind.

The festival, which debuted in 2002 with a gathering of 35 local sketch comedy groups, today attracts more than 1,000 artists and 10,000 fans annually, organizers say.

The 2017 lineup includes 160 groups performing 180 shows over eight days. Headliners include award-winning Los Angeles sketch comedy troupe The Cool Table and returning favorites Heavyweight and Pop Roulette, featuring "Saturday Night Live" writer Sudi Green.

SketchFest veterans The Defiant Thomas Brothers, The Cupid Players and Rabbit Rabbit represent the local sketch comedy scene, while groups such as the Winnipeg-based troupe Hot Thespian Action, whose 2015 sold-out show was an instant hit, add international flavor. The full event schedule can be found at www.chicagosketchfest.com.

"Demeaning of Life" plays Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. It's directed by Mount Prospect's Mike Capra.

"The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival continues to redefine itself," says founder Brian Posen. "There are new and interesting voices each year, every flavor of comedy under one roof. I love the eight days of constant laughter and celebration."

Returning veteran Capra steps into the director role with his show "Demeaning of Life," a satirical sketch that explores everyday drudges, such as money woes and romantic challenges. The show takes place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

The sketch is part of Stage 773's Artist's Lab program, which brings together a team -- director, writers, actors -- who create and produce three different shows, culminating with a final performance at SketchFest. Capra's show will be a compilation of the group's best material.

The Cupid Players will perform at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. -

"Being involved in SketchFest is a unique opportunity," Capra says. "There's always such high energy, and the organizers do a great job of making sure everyone has the tools they need to put on the best show possible."

Capra says his biggest challenge was stepping out of his comfort zone to direct a group of strangers and deal with scheduling and other logistical issues. It's his job to "give them the best experience possible and make sure everyone feels loved, included and heard," he says. "In the end, everyone always pulls together."

The Defiant Thomas Brothers return to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival at Stage 773. -

The Hersey High School graduate says he loves being able to connect with people. "There's something about receiving an involuntary reaction, laughter, from a large group of people; it provides a buzz you can't get anywhere else," he says.

That entertainment also offers an escape for fans.

"I want the audience to forget about everything they're carrying with them when they walk into the theater and spend an hour where they don't have to worry about anything," Capra says. "I want them to just have fun and laugh."