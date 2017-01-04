Breaking News Bar
 
Holmstrom joins Conservation Foundation board

Kenneth Holmstrom of Oswego has joined The Conservation Foundation's board of trustees, bringing years of community service and a strong commitment to preserving open space.

Holmstrom is senior vice president at Allied First Bank in Oswego. He has served on the board of the Oswego Park District, is past chairman and treasurer for Oswegoland Park Foundation, is a commissioner for the Oswego Fire Commission and Oswego Plan Commission, and is a board member for the Susan Kiley Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Holmstrom attended North Central College, Naperville; Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; Pepperdine University, Malibu, California; and the University of South Carolina, Graduate School of Bank Investments and Financial Management, Columbia, South Carolina.

The Conservation Foundation, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, is one of the region's oldest and largest not-for-profit land and watershed conservation organizations. Work is focused in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will Counties to preserve and restore nature in neighborhoods.

