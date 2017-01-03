Breaking News Bar
 
Aljaz Bedene wins opening match at Chennai Open

Associated Press
CHENNAI, India -- Aljaz Bedene won his opening match at the Chennai Open on Tuesday, beating Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-2.

Bedene, who reached the final in 2015 and semifinals last year, broke his opponent three times while never losing his serve. The 101st-ranked British player will next face fourth-seeded Martin Klizan of Slovakia in the second round.

Also, Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud, the youngest player in the main draw, lost to Renzo Oilvo of Argentina 7-6 (3), 6-2. Ruud is the son of former professional player Christian Ruud.

Yuki Bhambri, a former top-ranked junior player, advanced by beating Ramanathan Ramkumar 6-1, 6-1.

