The Latest: Lawyer: Pacman Jones 'vehemently denies' charges

hello

CORRECTS TO BALTIMORE RAVENS STEVE SMITH FROM CINCINNATI BENGALS TIGHT END RYAN HEWITT (89) - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

This Jan. 3, 2017 photo provided by the Hamilton County Jail shows Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district. (Hamilton County Jail via AP) Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- The Latest on Bengals' cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' arrest in Cincinnati (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam "Pacman" Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest early Tuesday in downtown Cincinnati.

The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 total on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Public defender Lauren Staley said at Jones' initial court appearance that he has witnesses to counter the allegations. She says he will hire an attorney.

A prosecutor said the incident involved a security guard at a hotel near the Bengals' stadium and the city's entertainment district.

A Bengals spokesman says the club doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters. Jones has a long history of legal and disciplinary issues since he began his NFL career at Tennessee in 2005.

___

9 a.m.

Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was jailed early Tuesday, and faced assault, disorderly conduct and other charges including that he spit on a nurse after being arrested in downtown Cincinnati.

Court records show Jones, who has a history of trouble with the law during his NFL career, is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers by head-butting, kicking and refusing to get into the police car. He then allegedly spit on a nurse's hand while being booked into the Hamilton County jail just after midnight.

He was due for a first court appearance Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said the club is aware of the incident, but by policy, doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters.