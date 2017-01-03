Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains

Breaking News Bar
 
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin's game-winning overtime goal gets past the glove hand of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) with Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) watching during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Penguins won 4-3.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel (81) has a shot blocked by Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.

    Associated Press

  • Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler (23) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban warms up before an NHL hockey preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Nashville, Tenn. Predators general manager David Poile updates the health of All-Star defenseman Subban on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, a day after Nashville placed him on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were voted as divisional captains for the 3-on-3 tournament at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Crosby will serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division, Price the Atlantic, McDavid the Pacific and Subban the Central, if he's healthy. Subban has been out of the lineup since Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss more time.

If Subban can't play, he'd be replaced by the second-leading vote getter in the Central. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks were second and third in voting as of Dec. 27.

The 3-on-3 tournament takes place Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

