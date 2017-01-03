Ovechkin scores in OT as Capitals come back to beat Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) battles for the puck against Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) reaches for the puck against Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer (31), of Germany, and defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, front, of Russia, gets tripped up by Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored 22 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the Maple Leafs 6-5 on Tuesday night and end Toronto's winning streak at five.

Ovechkin's 18th goal of the season came after the Capitals erased multiple deficits to win their third in a row. The Russian superstar moved to within five points of 1,000 for his career.

Justin Williams had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson also scored for Washington. Philipp Grubauer made 15 saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots.

Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, Frederik Gauthier, Leo Komarov and Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.