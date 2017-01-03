Grim selfie video said to show suspect in Turkey killings

hello

People holding Turkish flags march towards the nightclub scene of an attack on New Year's Day, to protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack. Associated Press

People holding Turkish flags march towards the nightclub scene of an attack on New Year's Day, to protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack. Associated Press

A man leaves carnations at the scene as people protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims of the nightclub New Year's Day attack, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. Associated Press

Arab Israeli women mourn during the funeral of Leanne Nasser, who was killed in the New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul, during her funeral, in the town of Tira, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Nasser, an 18-year-old Arab-Israeli from the town of Tira, was celebrating with friends when the gunman came in and opened fire. At least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 injured in the mass shooting that took place in front of and inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in the first hours of New Year's Day. The victims included citizens of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, France, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria, Belgium, Germany and Russia. Associated Press

A man reacts as people march to protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims of the nightclub New Year's Day attack, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. Associated Press

A man leaves carnations at the scene as people protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims of the nightclub New Year's Day attack, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. Associated Press

This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017 shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others. (CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP) Associated Press

People wave Turkish flags as they march to protest against the attack and in memorial to the victims of the nightclub New Year's Day attack, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. An assailant believed to be armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. The Islamic State group on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack. Associated Press

Family and friends of Leanne Nasser, who was killed in the New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul, mourn during her funeral, in the town of Tira, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Nasser, an 18-year-old Arab-Israeli from the town of Tira, was celebrating with friends when the gunman came in and opened fire. At least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 injured in the mass shooting that took place in front of and inside a popular Istanbul nightclub in the first hours of New Year's Day. The victims included citizens of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iraq, France, Tunisia, India, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait, Canada, Israel, Syria, Belgium, Germany and Russia. Associated Press

In this photo obtained Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, in this undated photo a man believed to be the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub, films himself and the street behind him as he wanders nearby Istanbul's crowded Taksim square. An assailant armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding many others. No details have been released as to why the authorities might think the man in this selfie photo is a suspect in the New Yearâs attack. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP) Associated Press

This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.(CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP) Associated Press

ISTANBUL -- Turkish state media aired new footage on Tuesday of a man believed to be the Islamic State gunman who killed 39 people at a nightclub, showing a grim selfie video of the suspect as he circles Istanbul's most famous square.

The camera never leaves the man's unsmiling face as he walks through Taksim square, one of Istanbul's prime tourist spots, during the 44-second video broadcast Tuesday on state-run Anadolu television and other media.

It wasn't immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub, or how the footage was obtained.

The gunman is still at large. Authorities haven't publicly identified him, and police denied that Kyrgyz passport information circulating in Turkish media belonged to the gunman.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack on Monday, saying a "soldier of the caliphate" had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria.

At least 14 people have been detained in connection with the attack.

Hurriyet newspaper said that a woman identified by Turkish media as the wife of the massacre suspect has told police she didn't know her husband was an IS member.

The woman was detained in the central town of Konya as part of the investigation. Neither she nor her husband has been identified by name. Hurriyet said on its online edition Tuesday that the woman said she learned about the attack on television and told police she didn't know her husband harbored "sympathies toward" IS.

Media reports say the gunman flew to Istanbul from Kyrgyzstan with his wife and children on Nov. 20. From there, they drove to the Turkish capital, Ankara, before arriving in Konya on Nov. 22.

The family rented a studio in Konya, paying three months of rent upfront. The gunman told the real estate agent he had arrived in Konya in search of work, according to the report.

Hurriyet said the gunman returned to Istanbul Dec. 29.

Several media outlets on Monday, citing unnamed security sources, said the man was believed to be from Central Asia and may have been part of the cell that staged a June attack on Istanbul's Ataturk Airport that killed 45 people.

Haber Turk newspaper on Tuesday said the man is thought to be a member of China's Muslim Uighur minority.

The nightclub assailant, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian in the early hours of 2017 outside the club before opening fire on the estimated 600 people inside. The establishment is frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and athletes. Most of the dead on Sunday were foreign tourists.

Turkey has been rocked by violence in the past year, much of it blamed on IS. The government survived a failed coup over the summer and is also fighting against Kurdish insurgents. Parliament votes Tuesday on whether to extend the state of emergency declared after the coup attempt.

The country launched an offensive to northern Syria in August in hopes of clearing a strategic border area of IS militants and stemming the gains of Kurdish fighters. Turkish jets regularly bomb IS targets in the Syrian town of al-Bab in support of Syrian opposition forces try to re-capture it from the extremists.

___

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser contributed to this report from Ankara.