Conservancy group buys woodland area along White River

hello

YORKTOWN, Ind. -- A land preservation group has bought 46 acres of woodland along the White River in central Indiana that it plans to connect with a trail system following the river.

The Red-tail Land Conservancy says it paid $84,000 the Delaware County property near Yorktown.

Conservancy director Barry Banks tells The (Muncie) Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2iB4VWQ ) that the land could be a significant part of the Mounds Greenway that's planned along the White River between Muncie and Anderson.

The site will be known as Valena Woods after the previous property owners Lynn and Jose Valena. Banks says the site includes former crop fields that were reforested by the Valenas to increase wildlife habitat.

Banks says the conservancy now has permanently protected nearly 2,700 acres in the Muncie area.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com