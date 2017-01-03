Breaking News Bar
 
Veteran TV, stage director Jeffrey Hayden dies at 90

  • FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, actress Eva Marie Saint, right, poses with her husband, writer/director/producer Jeffrey Hayden at the world premiere of "Winter's Tale" in New York. Hayden died at his Los Angeles home on Dec. 24, 2016. He was 90. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
LOS ANGELES -- A spokesman says veteran TV and stage director Jeffrey Hayden has died.

Publicist Jeff Sanderson said Tuesday that Hayden died at home on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment. Hayden was 90.

Hayden directed live TV plays in the 1950s and later series including "Cagney & Lacey" and "Magnum, P.I."

He worked extensively in the theater and directed his wife, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, both on TV and in plays.

Hayden is survived by Saint, their two children and grandchildren.

