Chicago police officer relieved of duties in fatal shooting

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer who was off-duty when he fatally shot a man Monday has been relieved of his police powers.

In a statement Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department says the action against the unnamed officer was due to the resulting investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says 38-year-old Jose Nieves died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the shooting victim did not have a weapon when shot.

On Monday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the shooting was a result of a verbal altercation and the officer and the subjects knew each other from a prior incident. Johnson and Independent Police Review Authority investigators are trying to determine how the altercation turned deadly.

The officer has only been identified as a 57-year-old veteran of the mass transit unit.