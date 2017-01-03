Metra passengers can vote on most annoying habits of fellow riders

Applying the Golden Rule makes Metra rides smooth for everyone. The railroad wants riders to vote on most irritating behaviors as part of its "Ride Nice" campaign. Daily Herald File Photo

Fed up with riders cursing on their cellphones? Nonplused by manspreading? Nauseated by noshing?

Metra passengers can vent their frustrations with impolite cohabitants of train cars by voting in an online survey for the railroad's "Ride Nice" campaign.

People can chose from 12 categories including "swearing like a sailor," littering, eating "stinky" meals on board, or "manspreading," a term that describes extending your legs so widely they occupy two seats. There's also an "other category" for personal peeves.

The winning irritants will be transformed into posters to encourage passengers to show courtesy to others on trains.

To participate in the survey go to metrarail.com/. Voting starts Tuesday and will continue through January.

Metra began its politeness crusade in July with an initial round of posters that poked fun at seat-hoggers, loud talkers and folks who groom themselves on trains, among other faux pas.

The effort is a "humorous and gentle reminder" to riders on how their behavior affects others, Executive Director Don Orseno said in a statement.