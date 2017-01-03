Fire displaces 7 in Aurora home

A basement fire in a two-story Aurora home has displaced seven people, authorities said Tuesday.

The residents are staying with family and did not require help from the American Red Cross.

One of the residents noticed smoke in the home but could not find the flames and called 911 about 11:23 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the second-floor window of the home on the 100 block of Symphony Drive.

Nearly two dozen firefighters spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

The house was left uninhabitable and damage estimates are set at $210,000.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire.