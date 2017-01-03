Police: Domestic violence response shifts to match situation

Standard operating procedure is hard to define for something as situational as a police response to domestic violence calls, such as the one that came early Monday near Villa Park and resulted in the officer-involved shooting death of 17-year-old Trevon Johnson.

But authorities say there are basic tactics officers should employ while using their best judgment.

Kane County sheriff's Director of Administration Patrick Gengler says his department always dispatches two officers to domestic violence or disturbance calls and dispatchers try to gather details about the situation before the deputies arrive.

"Domestics are one of the most dangerous and difficult things for law enforcement to handle because quite often you don't know what you're getting into," Gengler said.

Such cases also are emotional, often involving people with long-standing relationships, children, love and anger, Gengler said.

They also may involve people of different generations and cultures, making it even more challenging for officers to navigate.

That's why the response truly depends on what officers see when they arrive, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said.

"As a general rule, we like to have an officer and a backup officer present," he said.

The officers then evaluate the risk and act accordingly.

"Is there an active threat or active battery or use of a weapon involved at the time?" Kruger said. "Officers have to make split-second decisions to protect the public."

The DuPage County sheriff's deputy who shot Trevon Johnson has told investigators he believed Johnson had a knife, but the teen's family denies he was armed. The deputy was the only officer on scene when he fired multiple shots, sources say.

DuPage sheriff's officials did not return calls seeking comment about their policy in dealing with domestic disputes.