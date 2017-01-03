Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 1/3/2017 7:28 AM

Bruce Springsteen questions Trump's competence for office

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo Bruce Springsteen performs during a Hillary Clinton campaign event at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. During an interview on Marc Maronâs âWTFâ podcast released Monday, Jan. 2, 2016, Bruce Springsteen questioned whether President-elect Donald Trump âis simply competent enough to do this particular this particular job.â

    FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo Bruce Springsteen performs during a Hillary Clinton campaign event at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. During an interview on Marc Maronâs âWTFâ podcast released Monday, Jan. 2, 2016, Bruce Springsteen questioned whether President-elect Donald Trump âis simply competent enough to do this particular this particular job.â
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

RUMSON, N.J. -- "The Boss" is questioning whether President-elect Donald Trump is ready to take office.

During an interview on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast released Monday, Bruce Springsteen said he questions whether Trump "is simply competent enough to do this particular job."

Springsteen is a high-profile Democrat and appeared with Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Springsteen says he understands how Trump got elected. He says the Republican played working class fears over a changing economy, increasing diversity and the Islamic State group.

He tells Maron that he has "felt disgust" over elections before, "but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now."

Springsteen says he plans to do his best to play a "very, very small part" in trying to ensure America maintains its ideals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account