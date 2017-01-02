Breaking News Bar
 
Bills QB Taylor questions future in Buffalo after benching

By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unhappy that the Bills benched him to close the season and is questioning whether he's played his final game for Buffalo.

Taylor believes the move shows the Bills have lost confidence in him. He says he'll have a better perspective on his future once he gets an explanation from team officials.

Taylor revealed he is scheduled to visit a doctor on Wednesday to seek a second opinion on whether he'll require surgery to repair a groin injury that has nagged him over the past month.

He spoke Monday while Bills players cleared out their lockers a day after closing the season with a 30-10 loss at the New York Jets. He was inactive for the game in a move interim head coach Anthony Lynn called "a business decision."

The Bills signed Taylor to a five-year extension in August but retained the right to opt out of the deal by March. Next season's portion of the contract is guaranteed if Taylor is unable to pass his physical.

