NFL wild-card capsules

hello

MIAMI (10-6) at PITTSBURGH (11-5)

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 12-11, but Dolphins won in October.

POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 2-1

OPENING LINE: Pittsburgh by 10.

MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN

Dolphins: Fittingly, they beat Pittsburgh 30-15 after opening 1-4. Win began six-game string.

Steelers: They dominated the Giants 24-14 in November, snapping New York's six-game winning streak.

WORST LOSS

Dolphins: Routed 38-6 at Baltimore on Dec. 4, ending win streak.

Steelers: To Dolphins.

NOTES: Miami is in playoffs for first time since 2008. ... Dolphins were outgained by 798 yards and outscored by 17 points this season. They allowed franchise-record 6,122 yards. ... Steelers will head into playoffs relatively healthy. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown will be in lineup together in postseason for first time when Dolphins visit Heinz Field. Bell missed Pittsburgh's past two playoff appearances with knee injuries. ... Pittsburgh's defense finished with 38 sacks and offense allowed 21.

OAKLAND (12-4) at HOUSTON (9-7)

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 6-4, Raiders won 27-20 in November.

POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting

OPENING LINE: Houston by 3.

MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN

Raiders: Beat Denver 30-20 as part of six-game win streak.

Texans: A 19-12 win over Kansas City back in Week 2.

WORST LOSS

Raiders: Being swept by Chiefs cost them division title.

Texans: Managed to lose to Chargers at home in Week 12, San Diego's last win.

NOTES: Teams met in Mexico City in November. ... Oakland will have backup QB after MVP candidate Derek Carr broke his right leg in Game 16. Rarely used Matt McGloin or rookie Connor Cook will go. ... Raiders last made playoffs in 2002 season, lost in Super Bowl. ... Texans went 7-1 at home. ... Houston also could have backup QB if Tom Savage recovers from concussion. Otherwise, high-priced free agent signing Brock Osweiler will start.

NEW YORK GIANTS (11-5) at GREEN BAY (10-6)

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-23-2, beat Giants 23-16 in October.

POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 4-3

OPENING LINE: Packers by 4.

MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN

Giants: Beat NFC top seed Dallas twice, in season opener and in Game 13.

Packers: Swept Detroit to win NFC North, including Sunday night at Lions in showdown for division crown.

WORST LOSS

Giants: Game 4 loss at Minnesota 24-10 in which line couldn't protect Eli Manning.

Packers: Routed by Titans 47-25 in midst of four-game slide.

NOTES: Previous time Giants made playoffs was 2011 season, when they won Super Bowl. ... Defense has come on, especially pass rush, in second half of schedule. ... One of great all-time playoff series. ... Packers won final six games, as QB Aaron Rodgers surmised they would. ... Green Bay's defense, like New York's, has improved significantly of late.

DETROIT (9-7) at SEATTLE (10-5-1)

REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 8-5

POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting

OPENING LINE: Seattle by 8.

MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN

Lions: A 20-16 decision at Minnesota in early November, sparking a run to top of division.

Seahawks: Held on with goal-line stand to win 31-24 at Patriots in Game 9.

WORST LOSS

Lions: Falling to Packers twice, especially in season finale to lose NFC North title.

Seahawks: Somehow they stunk it up against Rams in Week 2, though it was LA debut for Rams.

NOTES: Detroit lost three in a row to blow division. ... QB Matthew Stafford had strong season, but struggled with finger injury down stretch. ... Seattle had up-and-down season, even losing once at home (to Arizona). ... Missing star safety Earl Thomas and running game has been spotty.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL