updated: 1/2/2017 11:51 AM

Agent: Raiders sign QB Gilbert to practice squad

Associated Press
ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad ahead of their first playoff game in 14 years.

Agent Leigh Steinberg announced the move on his Twitter account Monday. Gilbert spent time on the Raiders practice squad last season and was cut by the team in the offseason.

The Raiders were seeking a quarterback familiar with their offense with starter Derek Carr sidelined with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin's status in question with an injured left shoulder. That leaves rookie Connor Cook as the only healthy quarterback under contract.

Oakland (12-4) opens the postseason Saturday at AFC South champion Houston (9-7).

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

